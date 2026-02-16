'Can't believe he's dead': Parents of missing US student Saketh India Feb 16, 2026

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a 22-year-old from Karnataka studying at UC Berkeley, was confirmed dead by the Indian Consulate after his body was found in Lake Anza early Sunday morning, February 15, 2026.

His parents, struggling to accept the news, are asking for an emergency US visa so they can see him themselves before believing it.