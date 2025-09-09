Next Article
Can't leave bills hanging: SC on governors' assent delay
The Supreme Court has indicated that governors can't just leave bills hanging.
Even though the Constitution doesn't set a strict deadline, the court said action must be taken within a "reasonable time."
This came up during a big hearing led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, where the bench is exploring if formal timelines for passing bills should exist.
'As soon as possible' means no endless waiting: Court
Senior advocates pointed out that governors have to follow their ministers' advice and shouldn't delay giving assent.
The court indicated that "as soon as possible" means there's no room for endless waiting.
The hearing, sparked by questions from President Droupadi Murmu, is set to wrap up by September 10.