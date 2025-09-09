Next Article
Modi calls for calm in Nepal after PM Oli's ouster
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for calm after violent protests in Nepal left several young people dead.
The unrest, sparked by student-led demonstrations over a social media ban and corruption claims, led to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepping down on Tuesday.
Modi emphasized that peace and stability in Nepal matter deeply and urged everyone to avoid further violence.
Nepali youth at center of protests
At least 19 people have died during clashes with police since the protests began.
After a high-level security meeting, Modi shared his concern on social media, highlighting the importance of restoring order for both Nepal and the region.
He encouraged Nepali citizens to prioritize peace during these tough times.