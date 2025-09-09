Next Article
Over 40 Keralites stranded in Nepal amid violent protests
More than 40 tourists from Kerala, including some elderly folks, are stuck near Kathmandu after violent protests broke out in early September 2025.
With roads blocked and the Nepal government banning major social media platforms, the group is struggling with limited food, water, and shelter as the unrest drags on.
Gen Z leading protests
The protests—mainly led by Gen Z demanding a rollback of the social media ban and more government accountability—have shut down transport and even closed Kathmandu's airport.
Indian officials are working to bring everyone home safely.
This crisis highlights how quickly travel plans can turn risky during political turmoil and why staying updated is so important for anyone traveling abroad right now.