Fishermen facing jail in Lanka: Families seek Indian government's help
Ten fishermen from Pamban, Tamil Nadu, were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy in August 2025 for allegedly crossing the maritime border.
Now facing 18 months in prison or a massive fine of five crore Sri Lankan rupees each, their families are turning to the Indian government for urgent support.
Impossible to pay fines, says family member
The families say paying such huge fines is impossible—they rely on fishing just to get by.
G Saranya, speaking for the group, shared how tough things have been and asked local officials and the Union government to step in fast so their loved ones can come home.