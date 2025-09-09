Rajasthan passes strict new law against illegal religious conversions

Law requires voluntary converts to give 60 days' notice

This law especially protects groups seen as more vulnerable—like minors, women, Scheduled Castes and Tribes, and people with disabilities—with even tougher penalties: up to 20 years in prison and hefty fines starting at ₹10 lakh.

Mass conversions can mean life behind bars and fines of at least ₹25 lakh.

Voluntary converts now have to give 60 days' notice to local officials.

Rajasthan joins 11 other states with similar laws aimed at preventing coercion and keeping social harmony.

For anyone facilitating a conversion, the burden's now on them to prove it was done legally—and these cases are non-bailable and taken very seriously by the courts.