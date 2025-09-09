Next Article
Nepal protests leave 39 people from Karnataka stranded at airport
Protests across Nepal have left 39 people from Karnataka stranded at Kathmandu Airport, with flights canceled and the city tense.
The unrest, amid protests by student and youth groups, has shut down airport operations and limited ways out.
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked officials to make sure everyone gets home safely.
Steps being taken to get everyone back
Among those waiting is Bengaluru's Rajani Maski, who reached the airport Tuesday morning only to find no flights or taxis running due to the chaos.
With reports of arson and heavy security at airport gates, Karnataka officials are taking steps to get everyone back as soon as possible.