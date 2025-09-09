Next Article
No vehicle, ₹67cr assets: VP CP Radhakrishnan's rare move
CP Radhakrishnan became India's Vice President in 2025, beating B. Sudershan Reddy by a wide margin.
What really stands out? Despite having assets worth over ₹67 crore, he doesn't own a single personal vehicle—a rare move for someone in Indian politics.
From textile to real estate
Starting his political journey at just 16, Radhakrishnan built his wealth through textile and real estate ventures like Spice Textile, Guhan Textile Mills, and Parani Spinning Mills.
His declared assets include ₹7.31 crore in cash, deposits, bonds, insurance policies, and jewelry, plus over ₹48 crore in land and buildings—though he also carries liabilities of about ₹2.36 crore.