No vehicle, ₹67cr assets: VP CP Radhakrishnan's rare move

From textile to real estate

Starting his political journey at just 16, Radhakrishnan built his wealth through textile and real estate ventures like Spice Textile, Guhan Textile Mills, and Parani Spinning Mills.

His declared assets include ₹7.31 crore in cash, deposits, bonds, insurance policies, and jewelry, plus over ₹48 crore in land and buildings—though he also carries liabilities of about ₹2.36 crore.