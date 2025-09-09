Delhi roads to get ₹803cr makeover: What we know

Upgrades aimed at improving daily commute

The Delhi government says these upgrades are all about making travel safer and smoother while cutting down on traffic jams and pollution.

Key spots getting a facelift include Najafgarh-Dhansa Road and Outer Ring Road in West Delhi, Press Enclave Road in South Delhi, Eastern Approach and Main Burari Roads up north, plus Guru Tegh Bahadur Road in Central/New Delhi.

The goal: better daily commutes for everyone in the capital.