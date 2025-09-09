Delhi roads to get ₹803cr makeover: What we know
Big news for Delhi commuters: the central government just approved ₹803 crore to revamp 152 road-related projects across the city.
Announced on September 9, 2025, this move follows Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's appeal earlier this year.
The Public Works Department (PWD) will repair and upgrade 600km of roads—almost half of what it manages in Delhi.
Upgrades aimed at improving daily commute
The Delhi government says these upgrades are all about making travel safer and smoother while cutting down on traffic jams and pollution.
Key spots getting a facelift include Najafgarh-Dhansa Road and Outer Ring Road in West Delhi, Press Enclave Road in South Delhi, Eastern Approach and Main Burari Roads up north, plus Guru Tegh Bahadur Road in Central/New Delhi.
The goal: better daily commutes for everyone in the capital.