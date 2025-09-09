Odisha siblings die after snakebite; family takes them to magician
A heartbreaking incident in Nabarangpur, Odisha: a nine-month-old boy and his 11-year-old sister died after being bitten by a snake while sleeping at home on September 8, 2025.
Instead of heading straight to the hospital, their family took them to a local black magician for hours of traditional rituals.
By the time they reached Umerkote Subdivisional Hospital around 4am both children had passed away.
'Golden period' for anti-venom
The snake was confirmed as a highly venomous banded krait.
Chief District Medical Officer Santosh Kumar Panda explained that anti-venom must be given within two hours—the "golden period"—for the best chance of survival.
Sadly, Odisha sees about 3,000 snakebite cases each year with many deaths due to delayed treatment and reliance on unscientific remedies.
This tragedy is another reminder of why quick medical help matters most in emergencies.