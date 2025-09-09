Odisha siblings die after snakebite; family takes them to magician

'Golden period' for anti-venom

The snake was confirmed as a highly venomous banded krait.

Chief District Medical Officer Santosh Kumar Panda explained that anti-venom must be given within two hours—the "golden period"—for the best chance of survival.

Sadly, Odisha sees about 3,000 snakebite cases each year with many deaths due to delayed treatment and reliance on unscientific remedies.

This tragedy is another reminder of why quick medical help matters most in emergencies.