Karnataka Congress MLA arrested in online betting case

Probe links Veerendra's brother to payment operations

Veerendra was picked up in Sikkim while on a casino business trip, with the probe also linking his brother's Dubai firms to payment operations.

The ED has raided 31 locations across multiple states, seizing over ₹100 crore in gold, cash, jewelry, and luxury vehicles.

They've also frozen ₹55 crore in bank accounts tied to hundreds of mule accounts.

An associate, Anil Gowda, is fighting the ED summons in court and has received interim protection, but Veerendra remains in custody as the investigation digs deeper into this high-profile case.