Planning to travel for Dasara, Deepavali? Book these special trains
Heading home or planning a getaway for Dasara and Deepavali?
Central Railway is rolling out 230 special trains during the Dasara and Deepavali season, with services scheduled between late September and early December 2025, connecting big spots like Mumbai, Kalaburagi, Latur, Hadapsar, and Daund.
The main goal: make sure everyone gets where they need to go during the busy festive rush.
How to book tickets?
Expect extra services—74 specials between Latur and Hadapsar on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, plus weekly Sunday trains linking Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus with Latur.
For shorter trips, there are 136 unreserved trains on the Daund-Kalaburagi route.
Booking is easy: grab AC or general tickets online via IRCTC or at counters; unreserved tickets are available at stations or through the UTS app.