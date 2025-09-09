Planning to travel for Dasara, Deepavali? Book these special trains India Sep 09, 2025

Heading home or planning a getaway for Dasara and Deepavali?

Central Railway is rolling out 230 special trains during the Dasara and Deepavali season, with services scheduled between late September and early December 2025, connecting big spots like Mumbai, Kalaburagi, Latur, Hadapsar, and Daund.

The main goal: make sure everyone gets where they need to go during the busy festive rush.