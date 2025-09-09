Next Article
C.P. Radhakrishnan elected India's new Vice President
C.P. Radhakrishnan just became India's Vice President after a decisive win for the BJP-led NDA, announced this Tuesday.
This result not only strengthens the NDA's hold on top constitutional roles but also highlights the trust placed in him by leaders like PM Modi and Amit Shah.
Journey from Tamil Nadu to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Radhakrishnan's journey started in Tamil Nadu, where he grew up and earned a Business Administration degree.
He's led BJP's Tamil Nadu unit (2004-2007), served two terms in Lok Sabha, and was Governor of Jharkhand before taking over as Maharashtra Governor in July 2024.
Known for his dedication to uplifting underprivileged communities—something PM Modi recently praised—he also finds time for sports like table tennis, cricket, and volleyball.