C.P. Radhakrishnan elected India's new Vice President

Journey from Tamil Nadu to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Radhakrishnan's journey started in Tamil Nadu, where he grew up and earned a Business Administration degree.

He's led BJP's Tamil Nadu unit (2004-2007), served two terms in Lok Sabha, and was Governor of Jharkhand before taking over as Maharashtra Governor in July 2024.

Known for his dedication to uplifting underprivileged communities—something PM Modi recently praised—he also finds time for sports like table tennis, cricket, and volleyball.