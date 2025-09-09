Next Article
Frustrated Zeeshan Siddique slams Mumbai police over father's murder probe
Zeeshan Siddique, son of late politician Baba Siddique, is frustrated with how Mumbai police have handled his father's murder investigation.
Baba Siddique was shot dead in Bandra back on October 12, 2024, and even after nearly a year, Zeeshan says there's been little real progress.
Zeeshan unhappy about slow procedures, lack of decisive action
Zeeshan pointed out that while police arrested 25 people—including individuals allegedly involved in the plot; police say Anmol Bishnoi gave the contract for the murder—he feels no major headway has been made.
He's also unhappy about slow procedures and a lack of decisive action.
Zeeshan is staying connected with NCP chief Ajit Pawar for support.
Meanwhile, his lawyer is considering taking the case to the Bombay High Court if things don't move forward soon.