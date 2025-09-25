Next Article
Can't order inquiry after case process starts: Court on Gandhi
India
A Pune court has dismissed Satyaki Savarkar's application in a criminal defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The complaint was about Gandhi allegedly making comments about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
The judge said that once the case process has started, no extra inquiry or reports can be ordered under Section 202 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
Court clears next steps in the case
The court also refused to stop Gandhi from deleting the video in question, saying it would affect his personal liberty—plus, a CD of the video is already on record as evidence.
The judge made it clear that Savarkar now needs to prove his claims during trial using what's already submitted, like news clippings and police reports.
The next step: the case will proceed to trial.