India to sign ₹66,500cr deal for 97 Tejas jets
India is about to lock in its largest order yet for homegrown fighter jets—97 Tejas Mark-1A aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, worth a massive ₹66,500 crore.
The deal, expected to be signed as early as Thursday, a day ahead of the retirement of 36 old MiG-21s, comes as the Indian Air Force faces a dip in squadron numbers after retiring 36 MiG-21s.
Deal comes as IAF faces dip in squadron numbers
With just 29 squadrons left (well below the target of 42.5), these new jets are crucial for boosting India's air strength amid rising security concerns.
The package also covers engines from General Electric for both current and future Tejas fleets.
HAL is gearing up to deliver 83 earlier-ordered jets, but the IAF wants successful Astra missile trials before accepting the new batch.
Recent cabinet approval has sped things up, making this a key move for national defense right now.