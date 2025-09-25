Next Article
Pune: Jewelry shop heist worth ₹1.38cr in gold, silver
India
Early Wednesday morning in Shirur's Sardar Peth, four unidentified men pulled off a major jewelry shop heist.
They broke in between 4:00am and 4:30am making off with gold and silver worth a whopping ₹1.38 crore—including 760gm of gold and 77kg of silver.
Police form 4 teams to track down suspects
Pune Rural police, led by DSP Prashant Dhole, have cordoned off the shop and kicked off an intensive investigation.
Four teams are digging into leads, especially suspects with similar crime records, and are combing through CCTV footage to track down the gang who came in a van.
The hunt is on to bring them to justice.