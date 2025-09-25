Sony launches its first wireless gaming speakers

The Pulse Elevate speakers come with a built-in rechargeable battery, making them portable for use beyond your computer desk. When the battery runs low, you can easily recharge it using the included charging docks. This feature adds to the versatility of these speakers, allowing users to enjoy high-quality audio on the go or in different locations.

Availability

The Pulse Elevate speakers are set to hit the market sometime in 2026. They will be available in black and white color options, although the latter will only be available "while supplies last." Sony has promised to provide more details about a specific launch date in "the coming months," keeping potential customers eagerly awaiting further updates on this exciting new product.