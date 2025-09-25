Next Article
Gurugram man beats father-in-law to death over Navratri celebrations
India
In Gurugram's Sector 3, a family dispute turned tragic on the night of September 24, 2025.
Neeraj Singh (42), upset after his wife Preeti objected to his drinking during Navratri, allegedly assaulted her.
When his father Gulab Singh (75) stepped in to help Preeti, Neeraj struck him with a wooden cricket bat, causing fatal injuries.
Neighbors stopped accused from fleeing
Neighbors managed to stop Neeraj from escaping until police arrived and arrested him that night.
Preeti is still hospitalized with serious injuries.
Police have charged Neeraj with murder and grievous hurt under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on Preeti's statement from the hospital.
Gulab's body was released to the family after an autopsy on Wednesday, and investigations are ongoing.