Delhi: ₹60L jewelry snatched from employees near Bharat Mandapam
Two employees of a south Delhi businessman who had picked up jewelry from a store in Chandni Chowk were robbed at gunpoint near Bharat Mandapam in central Delhi on Wednesday.
The thieves, who arrived on a motorcycle and wore helmets, threatened the employees and made off with gold and silver jewelry worth ₹60 lakh.
The incident happened around 5pm while the employees were transporting jewelry to their employer's home after picking it up from Chandni Chowk and dropping a portion for hallmarking.
Police investigating, looking for eyewitnesses to help piece together
Police are investigating, looking for eyewitnesses to help piece together what happened.
Deputy Commissioner Devesh Mahla shared that they're also checking the closed shop in Chandni Chowk as part of their probe.
Meanwhile, local jewelers—especially during this busy festival season—are urging authorities to ramp up police presence in crowded markets, with association president Yogesh Singhal suggesting stricter checks to help prevent more robberies like this one.