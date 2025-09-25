Delhi: ₹60L jewelry snatched from employees near Bharat Mandapam India Sep 25, 2025

Two employees of a south Delhi businessman who had picked up jewelry from a store in Chandni Chowk were robbed at gunpoint near Bharat Mandapam in central Delhi on Wednesday.

The thieves, who arrived on a motorcycle and wore helmets, threatened the employees and made off with gold and silver jewelry worth ₹60 lakh.

The incident happened around 5pm while the employees were transporting jewelry to their employer's home after picking it up from Chandni Chowk and dropping a portion for hallmarking.