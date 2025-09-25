'Harassed for money': Ex-student on Swami Chaitanyanand's alleged misconduct India Sep 25, 2025

A student at Sharada Institute of Indian Management says she was harassed and pressured for money by ex-chairman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, even though she joined on an EWS scholarship in 2024.

Despite promises of no fees, she was made to pay ₹15,000 and later pushed for a ₹60,000 "donation."

When she couldn't pay more, the harassment reportedly got worse and led to her dropping out in March 2025.