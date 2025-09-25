'Harassed for money': Ex-student on Swami Chaitanyanand's alleged misconduct
A student at Sharada Institute of Indian Management says she was harassed and pressured for money by ex-chairman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, even though she joined on an EWS scholarship in 2024.
Despite promises of no fees, she was made to pay ₹15,000 and later pushed for a ₹60,000 "donation."
When she couldn't pay more, the harassment reportedly got worse and led to her dropping out in March 2025.
Investigation into harassment, extortion ongoing
Her complaint is now part of a bigger police probe after 17 other women accused Saraswati of abuse—ranging from obscene messages to unwanted physical contact—mainly targeting EWS students.
Three faculty members are also being investigated for helping pressure students.
Security at the institute has been tightened, but the organization claims it did not know about any wrongdoing.
The investigation into harassment and extortion is still ongoing.