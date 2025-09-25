Delhi's monsoon exits a day ahead of schedule

What to expect next?

Delhi got drenched this year: Safdarjung station logged 902.6mm of rain—41% above normal—and citywide rainfall was up by over a third.

May smashed records with its downpours, and August turned out to be the wettest in 15 years.

Now, with the rains gone, expect hotter days (34-36°C) and drier air settling in as Delhi shifts into its next weather phase.