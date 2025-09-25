Next Article
Delhi's monsoon exits a day ahead of schedule
Delhi's monsoon packed up and left on Wednesday, a day ahead of schedule—marking the city's earliest exit since 2002.
Even though it was the ninth shortest monsoon since 2001 (just 88 days), it made up for lost time by raining on more than 70% of those days.
What to expect next?
Delhi got drenched this year: Safdarjung station logged 902.6mm of rain—41% above normal—and citywide rainfall was up by over a third.
May smashed records with its downpours, and August turned out to be the wettest in 15 years.
Now, with the rains gone, expect hotter days (34-36°C) and drier air settling in as Delhi shifts into its next weather phase.