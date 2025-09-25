Next Article
Delhi: 2 men on scooter robbed of gold, silver worth
Two men on a scooter in central Delhi had their bags grabbed at gunpoint by armed robbers on Wednesday.
The loot? About 500gm of gold and a whopping 35kg of silver—worth nearly ₹1 crore.
Shivam Kumar Yadav and his associate Raghav were near Bharat Mandapam when the thieves struck.
Investigation underway
Police are digging through CCTV footage to catch the culprits, but an incomplete bike number is slowing things down.
Raids are underway, and the jewelry shop owner is helping confirm exactly how much was stolen.
The investigation is still ongoing as cops work to track down those responsible.