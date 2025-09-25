Mohali police station fire burns case-property vehicles

Vehicles were case-property, unclaimed for years

These vehicles were actually case-property, stuck there for years because of long court cases.

Local MLA Kulwant Singh has been pushing to auction them off to clear space and bring in some state revenue.

After a high court order this May, unclaimed vehicles are supposed to be cleared within 90 days.

There's also talk of multi-level parking to better manage these piles of old cars and cut down on environmental risks.