Mohali police station fire burns case-property vehicles
India
A fire broke out outside Mohali's Phase-8 Police Station, burning up eight to nine vehicles parked there as case-property.
The blaze spread quickly—preliminary inquiry suggests welding work nearby may have triggered the fire by igniting dry bushes—so even though firefighters rushed over, the vehicles couldn't be saved.
Vehicles were case-property, unclaimed for years
These vehicles were actually case-property, stuck there for years because of long court cases.
Local MLA Kulwant Singh has been pushing to auction them off to clear space and bring in some state revenue.
After a high court order this May, unclaimed vehicles are supposed to be cleared within 90 days.
There's also talk of multi-level parking to better manage these piles of old cars and cut down on environmental risks.