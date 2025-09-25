New Vande Bharat train to connect Bikaner with Delhi
Rajasthan is about to get a big rail upgrade—the new Bikaner-Delhi Vande Bharat Express is set to begin service, slashing travel time between Bikaner and Delhi Cantonment to just over 6 hours.
It's now the fastest way to cover the 448km stretch and will run six days a week (except Wednesdays), making trips between these cities way more convenient.
Train will run 6 days a week
The train features seven AC chair car coaches plus an executive chair car for extra comfort.
It leaves Bikaner at 5:40am and reaches Delhi Cantt by 11:55am
the return trip starts at 4:45pm from Delhi Cantt, arriving back in Bikaner at 11:05pm with stops like Shri Dungargarh and Gurgaon along the way.
Tickets are set at ₹1,125 for AC Chair Car and ₹2,140 for Executive Chair Car.
Mark your calendar—the commercial run kicks off on September 28, 2025!