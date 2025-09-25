New Vande Bharat train to connect Bikaner with Delhi

Train will run 6 days a week

The train features seven AC chair car coaches plus an executive chair car for extra comfort.

It leaves Bikaner at 5:40am and reaches Delhi Cantt by 11:55am

the return trip starts at 4:45pm from Delhi Cantt, arriving back in Bikaner at 11:05pm with stops like Shri Dungargarh and Gurgaon along the way.

Tickets are set at ₹1,125 for AC Chair Car and ₹2,140 for Executive Chair Car.

Mark your calendar—the commercial run kicks off on September 28, 2025!