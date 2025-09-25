Allahabad HC: Marriage based on illegal religious conversion is invalid
The Allahabad High Court just ruled that if a marriage is based on an illegal or fake religious conversion, it's automatically invalid.
This came up when Jainab Parveen's conversion certificate to Islam was found to be forged, so her 2025 marriage to Mohd. Bin Quasim alias Akbar under Muslim law didn't stand legally.
Court's suggestion for interfaith couples
The court made it clear: for interfaith couples in Uttar Pradesh, valid conversion is a must if marrying under personal religious laws.
But there's another way—couples can skip the conversion and marry legally under the Special Marriage Act instead.
The verdict suggests that civil law could be considered a safe and inclusive route for couples from different religions who want their marriage recognized, no matter their faith backgrounds.