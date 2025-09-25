Apple urges EU competition law changes, may halt services otherwise

Apple has asked the European Union (EU) to repeal its Digital Markets Act (DMA), warning that, unless amended, the company may halt shipments of certain products and services. The tech giant has made the request in a formal submission to the European Commission, citing security risks and a diminished experience for consumers. The DMA, which aims to create a fairer and more open digital sector in the 27-nation bloc, has been a point of contention between Apple and the EU.

User impact DMA is leading to "worse experience" Apple has argued that the DMA is leading to a "worse experience" for its users in the EU. The tech giant said, "It's exposing them to new risks, and disrupting the simple, seamless way their Apple products work together." This statement was made in a blog post accompanying its submission. The company also suggested that if the law isn't repealed, it should be reformed with enforcement by an independent European agency instead of Brussels.

Feature delays Law forced Apple to delay new features, updates The DMA has also affected Apple's ability to launch new features and updates in Europe. The company said that the law forced them to delay the rollout of iPhone Mirroring on Mac and AirPods Live Translation due to extra privacy and engineering hurdles. Location-based Maps updates were also pushed back as the DMA requires Apple to make certain features available for non-Apple products or third-party developers before releasing them for its own users in the EU.