Can't run from law, then expect bail: Supreme Court India Feb 15, 2026

The Supreme Court just made it clear: if you skip out on the law and go missing, you can't expect anticipatory bail—even if your co-accused are later found not guilty.

This decision came after a Madhya Pradesh High Court order was overturned by Justices J B Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi, who said bail isn't meant for people dodging the system unless there's truly no case against them.