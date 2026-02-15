Can't run from law, then expect bail: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court just made it clear: if you skip out on the law and go missing, you can't expect anticipatory bail—even if your co-accused are later found not guilty.
This decision came after a Madhya Pradesh High Court order was overturned by Justices J B Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi, who said bail isn't meant for people dodging the system unless there's truly no case against them.
Judges' stern warning against absconders
The judges pointed out that letting absconders off easy could set a bad example and encourage others to avoid legal proceedings.
They ordered the accused to surrender within four weeks, reminding everyone that co-accused acquittal does not entitle those who obstruct investigations and delay trials to be granted bail.
In short: running from the law doesn't pay off.