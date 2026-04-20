CAPF chiefs in Kolkata plan security for West Bengal polls
India
Top leaders from all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) gathered in Kolkata to plan out security for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.
With nearly 200,000 personnel set to be deployed, the big goal is making sure voting on April 23 and 29 goes smoothly and safely.
CAPF chiefs plan integrated security grid
The chiefs discussed building an "Integrated Security Grid" so all forces work together seamlessly.
They're also rolling out quick-response teams and anti-sabotage checks.
As CISF chief Praveer Ranjan put it, they're committed to protecting the democratic process and keeping things transparent for everyone involved.