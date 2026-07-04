Capgemini's daycare facility was run by Little Scholars

Capgemini claims Bengaluru daycare was run by external service provider

By Snehil Singh 10:06 am Jul 04, 202610:06 am

What's the story

Capgemini has clarified that the daycare facility at its Bengaluru campus, which is at the center of child abuse allegations, was run by an external service provider, Little Scholars. In a statement on Friday, the IT services company said it is taking the matter very seriously and is extending support to affected families. "The situation reported at the daycare facility in Bengaluru...is being treated with the utmost seriousness," Capgemini said.