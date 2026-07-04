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Home / News / India News / Capgemini claims Bengaluru daycare was run by external service provider 
Capgemini claims Bengaluru daycare was run by external service provider 
Capgemini's daycare facility was run by Little Scholars

Capgemini claims Bengaluru daycare was run by external service provider 

By Snehil Singh
Jul 04, 2026
10:06 am
What's the story

Capgemini has clarified that the daycare facility at its Bengaluru campus, which is at the center of child abuse allegations, was run by an external service provider, Little Scholars. In a statement on Friday, the IT services company said it is taking the matter very seriously and is extending support to affected families. "The situation reported at the daycare facility in Bengaluru...is being treated with the utmost seriousness," Capgemini said.

Facility closure

Daycare facility temporarily closed

The daycare facility was temporarily closed on July 1, pending a review after media reports alleged abuse of children at the center following a viral video. Capgemini said it is cooperating with authorities to clarify the facts of the case. The company is also providing support to affected families through a helpline, counseling services, and work-from-home options.

Ongoing investigation

Review of all daycare centers ordered

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has ordered a review of all daycare centers for compliance with norms. A special team led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police is probing the case. An FIR was registered on June 29 against five caregivers under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Juvenile Justice Act provisions. The complaint alleges physical and mental abuse of children at Capgemini's Brookefield campus daycare facility.

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Abuse allegations

Disturbing videos of alleged abuse surface online

Disturbing videos of alleged abuse at the daycare facility have surfaced online, showing nannies mistreating toddlers. The HAL police have registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal intimidation. Police sources said a staffer recorded the footage after a friend was fired from the daycare.

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Investigation progress

Police to question parents of toddlers

HAL police have inspected the daycare premises and obtained CCTV footage. Notices have been issued to the five accused nannies for questioning. A senior police officer said investigators will reach out to parents of toddlers to determine if they noticed any signs of abuse or if children reported mistreatment. Under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, anyone responsible for a child's care who subjects them to cruelty can face three to 10 years in prison.

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