Capgemini claims Bengaluru daycare was run by external service provider
What's the story
Capgemini has clarified that the daycare facility at its Bengaluru campus, which is at the center of child abuse allegations, was run by an external service provider, Little Scholars. In a statement on Friday, the IT services company said it is taking the matter very seriously and is extending support to affected families. "The situation reported at the daycare facility in Bengaluru...is being treated with the utmost seriousness," Capgemini said.
Facility closure
Daycare facility temporarily closed
The daycare facility was temporarily closed on July 1, pending a review after media reports alleged abuse of children at the center following a viral video. Capgemini said it is cooperating with authorities to clarify the facts of the case. The company is also providing support to affected families through a helpline, counseling services, and work-from-home options.
Ongoing investigation
Review of all daycare centers ordered
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has ordered a review of all daycare centers for compliance with norms. A special team led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police is probing the case. An FIR was registered on June 29 against five caregivers under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Juvenile Justice Act provisions. The complaint alleges physical and mental abuse of children at Capgemini's Brookefield campus daycare facility.
Abuse allegations
Disturbing videos of alleged abuse surface online
Disturbing videos of alleged abuse at the daycare facility have surfaced online, showing nannies mistreating toddlers. The HAL police have registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal intimidation. Police sources said a staffer recorded the footage after a friend was fired from the daycare.
Investigation progress
Police to question parents of toddlers
HAL police have inspected the daycare premises and obtained CCTV footage. Notices have been issued to the five accused nannies for questioning. A senior police officer said investigators will reach out to parents of toddlers to determine if they noticed any signs of abuse or if children reported mistreatment. Under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, anyone responsible for a child's care who subjects them to cruelty can face three to 10 years in prison.