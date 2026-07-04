Capgemini temporarily closes Bengaluru Brookefield day care after abuse allegations
Capgemini has temporarily closed its Brookefield campus day care in Bengaluru after serious child abuse allegations surfaced against the external provider, Little Scholars.
The accusations include harsh treatment like locking kids in bathrooms and other disturbing actions.
To support families, Capgemini has set up a helpline, is offering counseling through its Employee Assistance Program, and is allowing flexible work-from-home options.
FIR filed against 5 caregivers
Bengaluru Police quickly filed an FIR against five caregivers under child protection laws and are reviewing CCTV footage as part of their probe.
A special team is handling the case, while Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh announced that all day care centers across the city will be reviewed to make sure safety rules are being followed.