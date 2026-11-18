Captain Hanuman Ram of 8th Bihar killed in Itam River
A serious accident in Manipur's Imphal East district took the life of a 29-year-old Army captain on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from the eighth Bihar Regiment.
Their vehicle fell into the Itam River, and despite efforts at Babina Hospital, Captain Hanuman Ram did not make it.
Three other soldiers were badly injured and were undergoing treatment in the hospital.
Injured soldiers named, Myanmar drug arrests
The injured soldiers are Sepoy Mali Jayesh Himmat (24), Sepoy Rakesh Sarpate (37), and Agniveer Akhilesh Kumar Shah (19).
On Tuesday, police in Churachandpur arrested three Myanmar nationals for carrying over 10kg of drugs, including WY tablets and opium, along with phones and bikes.
The case is being investigated under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and the Foreigners Act.