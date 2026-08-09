Air India captain reportedly fails dope test after Phuket-Delhi flight
What's the story
The captain of an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi, which encountered severe turbulence on August 4, has tested positive for psychoactive substances, according to various media reports. The test was conducted after the aircraft landed in Delhi, but Air India said it hasn't received the results and therefore cannot comment on the reported finding. "We are aware that a post-flight screening test was conducted on the pilots in accordance with applicable protocols," an Air India spokesperson said.
Incident details
17 people hospitalized after aircraft encounters severe turbulence
The Airbus A320, with 145 people on board, encountered severe turbulence over Odisha before suddenly dropping 300 feet.
Upon arrival in Delhi, 13 passengers and four crew members were hospitalized.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident from all angles, including whether weather conditions alone caused the episode or if there was any damage to the aircraft due to impact.
Ongoing probe
Flight continued to Delhi instead of diverting to Lucknow
Another aspect under scrutiny is why the flight continued to Delhi instead of diverting to a closer airport such as Lucknow or Varanasi.
The decision has raised questions given that passengers and crew were injured during the turbulence.
Pending investigation, the flight crew is taken off flying duty as per protocol.
Passenger concerns
Passenger files complaint with DGCA
A passenger has also filed a complaint with the DGCA, alleging his family members were injured during the turbulence. He questioned why the aircraft wasn't diverted and alleged delays in medical assistance after landing in Delhi.
Another passenger, Shilpi Jain, described her experience as a "near-death experience" on Instagram.
She praised cabin crew for their help but alleged they asked passengers not to post videos of the incident on social media due to possible reputational impact on the airline.