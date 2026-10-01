Captain Smit Machchhar hailed after thwarting alleged co-pilot crash attempt
India
Captain Smit Machchhar is being celebrated for his quick thinking on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
On September 30, the co-pilot allegedly tried to crash the plane, but even after being attacked, Captain Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door so passengers and crew could step in and stop a tragedy.
Flight with 174 diverted to Tabuk
The flight had 174 people on board, including 27 children, and was safely diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Captain Machchhar, who is from Mumbai, is now recovering from his injuries.
Leaders like Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan called him a "true hero," while YS Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said his actions made him "pride of India."