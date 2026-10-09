Captain Smit Machchhar recovering after midflight copilot attack, MEA monitors
India
Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot flying for Flydubai, is on the mend after his copilot attacked him midflight.
He had surgery in Abu Dhabi and is now recovering well, with India's Ministry of External Affairs keeping a close eye on his progress.
Indian Embassy supports family, copilot arrested
The Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates is staying connected with Captain Machchhar's family and doctors to support his recovery.
The incident happened when the copilot allegedly hit him.
UAE authorities have arrested the copilot.