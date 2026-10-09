Captain Smit Machchhar's Hanuman Chalisa inspires Ben Raivitz tribute
India
Captain Smit Machchhar, who handled a midair crisis on a Flydubai flight after his copilot allegedly attacked him, has inspired a tribute.
He recited the Hanuman Chalisa during the ordeal and later shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the prayer gave him strength to keep everyone safe.
Ben Raivitz's Hanuman Chalisa resonates online
Moved by Machchhar's story, Israeli singer Ben Raivitz recorded his own version of the Hanuman Chalisa as a shoutout to the captain.
Posting it on Instagram, Raivitz called him an Indian hero who saved lives.
The performance struck a chord with social media users in both India and Israel, with people from both India and Israel praising Raivitz's respectful gesture and emotional singing.