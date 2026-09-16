CAQM asks Delhi NCR schools halt sports in Nov-Dec
Schools across Delhi NCR have been asked to hold off on physical sports activities and competitions in November and December, keeping in view the region's air-quality trends during these months.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) says this move is all about keeping students safe, especially after the Supreme Court flagged concerns about children being exposed to unhealthy air.
CAQM urges skipping events and rescheduling
The CAQM wants state governments and schools to skip sports events during these high-pollution months and explore ways to reschedule such events or provide alternative opportunities for students to engage in similar activities at an appropriate time, without compromising their health or academic progress.
With air quality often getting pretty bad during these months, the focus is on protecting students' health.