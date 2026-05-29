CAQM lifts GRAP-1 restrictions in Delhi-NCR as AQI improves India May 29, 2026

Good news for Delhi-NCR: the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has just lifted GRAP-1 restrictions after the region's air quality got a solid upgrade.

With Delhi's AQI now at 123, firmly in the "moderate" zone, rules like bans on the use of coal and firewood as fuel in tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, and limits on diesel generators are officially off.

These measures had been in place since May 19.