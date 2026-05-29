CAQM lifts GRAP-1 restrictions in Delhi-NCR as AQI improves
India
Good news for Delhi-NCR: the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has just lifted GRAP-1 restrictions after the region's air quality got a solid upgrade.
With Delhi's AQI now at 123, firmly in the "moderate" zone, rules like bans on the use of coal and firewood as fuel in tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, and limits on diesel generators are officially off.
These measures had been in place since May 19.
IMD and IITM predict moderate AQI
Turns out, weather played a big role.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) say conditions will keep AQI levels steady and "moderate" for the next few days.
So if you've been waiting to breathe easier or grab some tandoori food, things are looking up!