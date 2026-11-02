CAQM reports 1,383 stubble burning cases, Punjab 1,007, Delhi 18.57%
India
Stubble burning is back in the headlines, with CAQM reporting 1,383 cases across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi since mid-September.
Punjab alone saw 1,007 incidents.
This surge has pushed up the contribution of stubble burning to Delhi's PM2.5 pollution levels to 18.57% on Sunday, a worrying trend for anyone breathing city air.
Authorities impose ₹18.17L stubble burning fines
Authorities have imposed environmental fines totaling ₹18.17 lakh and filed thousands of FIRs (with Punjab leading at 5,802) to crack down on stubble burning.
While most penalties are being collected, activist Amit Gupta points out that it's not just crop fires, industrial emissions, and road dust are also big reasons why the air isn't getting any cleaner.