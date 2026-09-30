CAQM updates Delhi GRAP allowing BS-VI EV CNG LNG trucks

Sonipat joins Gurugram and Faridabad as a high-traffic zone, so older BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars are now restricted there during Stage 3 of GRAP.

Construction bans are tighter, but pothole repairs are still allowed.

Vehicles adapted for differently-abled people can be used for personal needs, and electric, BS-VI-compliant, CNG, and LNG trucks get a green light even in the harshest conditions.

These changes aim to curb pollution spikes from things like stubble burning and festive celebrations.