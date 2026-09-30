CAQM updates Delhi GRAP allowing BS-VI EV CNG LNG trucks
Delhi's air quality is getting serious attention this winter.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has rolled out stricter rules under the updated Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Now, BS-VI, EVs, CNG, and LNG trucks can enter Delhi during severe pollution days, and even essential goods carriers face new restrictions.
Sonipat joins high-traffic zones
Sonipat joins Gurugram and Faridabad as a high-traffic zone, so older BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars are now restricted there during Stage 3 of GRAP.
Construction bans are tighter, but pothole repairs are still allowed.
Vehicles adapted for differently-abled people can be used for personal needs, and electric, BS-VI-compliant, CNG, and LNG trucks get a green light even in the harshest conditions.
These changes aim to curb pollution spikes from things like stubble burning and festive celebrations.