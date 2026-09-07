Car crash near Kollangudi kills Karthikeyan and Sheik Mohammed
India
A serious car accident near Kollangudi in Sivaganga district left two men, Karthikeyan, 39, and Sheik Mohammed, 38, dead on Monday.
They were traveling with three others, Venkatasubramanian, Deva, and Vigneshwaran, when their car lost control and slammed into a tamarind tree.
Police probe cause, identify Deva driver
The crash was so severe that Karthikeyan and Sheik Mohammed died instantly.
The other three were injured but quickly helped by passersby and taken to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital.
Police say Deva was driving at the time, and they are now looking into exactly what caused the accident.