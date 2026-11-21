Newly married couple Sri Teja and Kaushalya were also in the car, but escaped with minor injuries and are now recovering at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences.

Police suspect the crash may have been caused by driver fatigue and are investigating further.

State roads and buildings minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy offered condolences to the families and reminded everyone not to drive while tired, stressing that safety comes first.

Local residents quickly stepped in to help after the accident.