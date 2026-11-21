Car crashes into canal near Pelluru, 4 dead, 2 injured
A road trip turned tragic early Saturday when a car carrying six people crashed into a canal near Pelluru, Andhra Pradesh.
Four people, Venkat Rao, Sujatha, Seethamahalakshmi, and the driver Praveen, lost their lives.
The group was returning from Tirupati to Bapatla when the accident happened around 6:10am.
Newlyweds recovering, police suspect fatigue
Newly married couple Sri Teja and Kaushalya were also in the car, but escaped with minor injuries and are now recovering at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences.
Police suspect the crash may have been caused by driver fatigue and are investigating further.
State roads and buildings minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy offered condolences to the families and reminded everyone not to drive while tired, stressing that safety comes first.
Local residents quickly stepped in to help after the accident.