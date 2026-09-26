Car driven by Ebha Chavda injures 8 at Diu procession
India
A car drove into a Ganesh Visarjan procession in Ghoghla village, Diu, on Friday, leaving eight people hurt and causing chaos among the crowd.
The driver, Ebha Chavda, was reportedly under the influence and was brought to the Ghoghla police station after receiving medical care, where he is being questioned by police.
Diu police probe alleged intoxication
Police say Chavda's alleged intoxication is central to their investigation.
They're gathering witness accounts and checking how the car entered the busy area.
Legal action is already underway as authorities work to piece together what happened.