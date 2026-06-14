Car hits illegally parked truck on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, 4 killed
India
A heartbreaking accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway left four family members dead after their car slammed into an illegally parked truck near Baghola village, Nuh, on June 13, 2026.
The victims were Poonam Jadaun, 37, her children Khushi, 16, and Duggi, 12, and their relative Keshav Kumar, 29, who was driving.
FIR filed against missing truck driver
The family was headed from Jaipur to Delhi when the crash happened.
Poonam's husband, Jawahar Lal Saini, 62, and her three-and-a-half-year-old son, Chetan, survived but are seriously injured.
Police said the truck had been left without warning markers only 11 minutes earlier.
Rescue teams needed 30 minutes to free everyone from the wrecked car, and an FIR has been filed against the missing truck driver for negligence.