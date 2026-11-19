Car plunges into Mandi gorge, killing 6 including 4 teenagers
A heartbreaking accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district claimed six lives, including four teenagers, after their car plunged 500 feet into a gorge on Tuesday night.
The group was heading home from an event when the vehicle skidded off the road near Ladbharol, leaving no survivors.
Mandi victims identified, families compensated
Worried families started searching when their loved ones did not return, eventually leading to the discovery of the crash by locals and police.
The victims, whose families run shops or businesses in the Ladbharol market, were identified as Ayush Rai, 21; Anuj Kumar, 18; Yash Rai, 14; Pankaj Kumar, 17; Arnav Thakur, 15; and Aditya Kumar, 17.
Authorities have given each family ₹25,000 as compensation, while leaders including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu offered condolences.
The Ladbharol market closed out of respect as investigations continue.