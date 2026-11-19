Worried families started searching when their loved ones did not return, eventually leading to the discovery of the crash by locals and police.

The victims, whose families run shops or businesses in the Ladbharol market, were identified as Ayush Rai, 21; Anuj Kumar, 18; Yash Rai, 14; Pankaj Kumar, 17; Arnav Thakur, 15; and Aditya Kumar, 17.

Authorities have given each family ₹25,000 as compensation, while leaders including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu offered condolences.

The Ladbharol market closed out of respect as investigations continue.