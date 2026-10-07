Cargo ship carrying corn sank after Black Sea drone strike
India
A cargo ship carrying corn to Italy was targeted by drones in the Black Sea and hit, forcing the crew to abandon ship as it caught fire and sank.
Three Indian crew members were rescued, but sadly, two other sailors did not survive.
Romanian authorities rescued 3 Indians
Romanian authorities jumped into action to save the crew from the sea.
The Indian embassy confirmed all three Indians are safe (one is receiving medical treatment in a hospital).
Embassy officials are staying in touch with everyone involved, making sure help keeps coming their way.