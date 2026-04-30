CaRWAN led Jantar Mantar protest demands release, calls FIRs baseless
India
On Thursday, April 30, 2026, people gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, calling for the release of more than 300 people arrested after recent protests in Noida.
The demonstration, led by the group CaRWAN, argued that the FIRs filed were "incorrect and baseless."
What started as a push for better wages turned tense and led to mass detentions.
Families accuse police of planting evidence
Families say some activists with no link to the violence were also picked up, and claim police planted evidence.
Loved ones shared their worries about not being able to communicate with detainees and the toll it's taking on their health.
CaRWAN says they'll keep protesting until everyone is released.