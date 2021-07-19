'Cash-for-marks' scam in Assam board exams unearthed

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case

The Assam Police has unearthed a scam of awarding higher marks in Class X and XII state board examinations in lieu of money and arrested two persons in this connection from Kamrup district on Sunday. The Kamrup District Police will broaden the investigation scope as it suspects that the racket has its links in other districts, Superintendent of Police Hitesh Chandra Roy said.

Arrest

Two arrested, four others detained in the case

The Kamrup SP said that the Principal of Majortop Higher Secondary School in Goroimari, Akkas Ali, and an Office Assistant at Inspector of Schools, Prashanta Das, have been arrested. The police also detained four others, including a school inspector and coordinator of the state board, for their alleged involvement, but were released after interrogating them for over 24 hours since Saturday, Roy said.

Detention

Those detained have been allowed to leave for now

Among those detained were Kamrup district's Inspector of Schools Madhab Deka, Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) coordinator Phulpahi Nath, Goroimari Anchalik Girls High School Headmaster Habibur Rahman, and Sibeswar Kalita, a staffer of Deka's office. "They have been allowed to go for the time being. We will call them again for inquiry and investigation will continue," the SP said.

Details

Other districts have been alerted about the scam

A case has been registered at Changsari Police Station under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "We have alerted the SPs of all the districts and we will expand our probe. We can assure that no one will be spared," Roy said. The Kamrup District Police got information about a marks scam a few days back and was investigating it, he added

Further details

Many undeserving students scored good marks because of the scam

A team of about 100 policemen raided the Office of Inspector of Schools on Saturday and seized several documents, including answer sheets, a laptop, mobile handsets, and unaccounted cash. Many ineligible candidates secured first division, star marks (75 percent), or distinction (85 percent) due to this racket. The police also recovered several documents from the two schools located at Chhaygaon of Kamrup district.