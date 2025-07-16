Cash row: Supreme Court plea for FIR against Justice Varma
Big news from the Supreme Court: a petition is calling for an FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma, after unaccounted cash turned up at his official residence during a fire in March.
The plea argues this could be a criminal offense under the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), and urges action against judicial corruption.
An internal investigation led by then-Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna found Varma and his family responsible for managing the storeroom where the money was discovered, which has now sparked calls for impeachment.
MPs have already signed in support of motion
The government is moving forward with an impeachment motion against Justice Varma in Parliament's Monsoon Session starting July 21, 2025.
Several Lok Sabha MPs have already signed on to support it, showing there's significant backing to hold him accountable for his alleged involvement in this controversy.