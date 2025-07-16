Cash row: Supreme Court plea for FIR against Justice Varma India Jul 16, 2025

Big news from the Supreme Court: a petition is calling for an FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma, after unaccounted cash turned up at his official residence during a fire in March.

The plea argues this could be a criminal offense under the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), and urges action against judicial corruption.

An internal investigation led by then-Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna found Varma and his family responsible for managing the storeroom where the money was discovered, which has now sparked calls for impeachment.