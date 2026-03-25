Caste enumeration to be included in Census 2027 India Mar 25, 2026

Big update: For the first time ever, the Indian government will include caste questions in Census 2027.

Minister Nityanand Rai just confirmed these questions are being finalized after talking to different ministries and data users.

The Census will happen in two phases: first, a detailed listing of all homes from April to September 2026, then full population counting in February 2027.