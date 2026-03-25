Caste enumeration to be included in Census 2027
Big update: For the first time ever, the Indian government will include caste questions in Census 2027.
Minister Nityanand Rai just confirmed these questions are being finalized after talking to different ministries and data users.
The Census will happen in two phases: first, a detailed listing of all homes from April to September 2026, then full population counting in February 2027.
Major shift in census methodology
This is a major shift: Caste enumeration will be included in Census 2027.
With ₹11,718 crore set aside and being fully digital and offering citizens the option of self-enumeration, this Census aims to give a clearer picture of India's social structure.
After COVID-19 delays pushed things back from 2021, this move answers long-standing calls for real data on caste diversity across the country.